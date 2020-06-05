UrduPoint.com
Eleven Refugees Leave Rukban Camp In Syria - Russian Reconciliation Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 12:00 PM

PALMYRA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Eleven people under the supervision of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation left the Rukban refugee camp on the Syrian border with Jordan, the center's representative, Vitaly Efremenkov, said on Friday.

"The center for Syrian reconciliation continues to register the withdrawal of refugees from the Rukban camp located on the territory not controlled by the Syrian government. Today, two families ” 11 people ” were withdrawn. They will be placed in a quarantine camp first and then will be able to return to normal life," Efremenkov told reporters.

According to one of refugees, who managed to left the camp, it is hard to survive in Rukban.

Food can be purchased for money, but it is not easy to find a job.

The refugee camp is located in a 55-kilometer (34-mile) zone controlled by the US base in Al-Tanf. The Russian military and Foreign Ministry, as well as Syrian authorities have repeatedly stated that the situation in Rukban is close to a humanitarian disaster. In late April, the United Nations also raised concerns over the humanitarian situation in the camp, which is currently facing a high level of food insecurity and lack of health care, especially after access to a UN-supported health clinic on the Jordanian side of the border was restricted.

