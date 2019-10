Eleven Taliban Militants Killed in Airstrikes on Southern Afghan Kandahar Province - Army

As many as 11 Taliban militants have been killed in foreign forces' airstrikes on Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, Khawaja Yahya Alawi, a spokesman for the Afghan National Army's 205th Corps, told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) As many as 11 Taliban militants have been killed in foreign forces' airstrikes on Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, Khawaja Yahya Alawi, a spokesman for the Afghan National Army's 205th Corps, told Sputnik on Monday.

"Late last night, foreign air force targeted militant hideouts in the Kala Shamir and Azim Jan Qala areas of Maiwand district and killed 11 Taliban," Alawi told Sputnik.

According to Alawi, a car and weapons have been destroyed in the airstrikes.