Eleven tonnes of hash seized in Brussels food market

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Belgian police raided Brussels' main wholesale food market and seized more than 11 tonnes of cannabis resin worth up to 114 million Euros, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Six arrests were made in Monday's pre-dawn operation in the Marche Matinal (Mabru), a sales and distribution hub for the capital's shops and restaurants.

Belgium is a major centre in Europe's illegal drugs trade, notably cocaine from Latin America transiting through the huge container port of Antwerp.

But this week's Brussels cannabis seizure is one of the biggest in recent years, the 11.5 tonnes comparing to 16.8 tonnes taken, for example, in Antwerp over all of 2018.

It falls short, however, of Belgium's biggest ever haul of hashish -- refined cannabis resin -- in February 2007, when 45 tonnes was intercepted on its way to the Netherlands.

The six suspects arrested in the latest raid will be brought before a court to face charges within 48 hours and a judge will decide whether to remand them in custody.