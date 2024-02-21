Open Menu

Eleven Ukraine Children Returned From Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 09:50 AM

On the UkraineBelarus border, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Eleven Ukrainian children crossed the border from Belarus to Ukraine Tuesday evening, in the latest return of children taken to Russia and occupied territories during the nearly two-year Ukraine war.

Emerging from the darkness at a humanitarian crossing on the Belarus border, the children hugged family members who had been waiting for more than six hours.

Oleksandr, 16, is the oldest among those returned by Moscow through a Qatar-mediated scheme.

"My new life is starting," he said, smiling shyly and describing the "joy and slight nerves".

The children were received by the Qatari embassy in Moscow on Monday before travelling to Belarus and walking across the one-kilometre border zone -- while some relatives were able to meet the children directly in Moscow.

Two critically ill children were brought over in an ambulance and rushed to hospital.

Ukraine estimates 20,000 children have been forced to Russia since the war erupted in February 2022.

