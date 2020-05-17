Eleven US Firefighters Injured in Major Blaze in Los Angeles, Fire Put Out - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) A blaze accompanied by an explosion at a commercial building in the United States' Los Angeles left 11 firemen injured, the city's fire department said, adding that the fire was extinguished.

The fire was first reported on Saturday at 06:26 p.m.

local time (01:26 GMT on Sunday) at the facility reportedly housing a smoking products wholesaler. When firefighters entered the building, a major explosion happened.

"Knockdown was achieved almost two hours after the first alarm. Tragically, 11 firefighters with burn and other injuries (severity not confirmed)," the department said in a statement.

More than 230 firefighters have been involved in extinguishing the fire. A medical branch was set up to treat the injured firemen.