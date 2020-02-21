Eleven US Nationals Evacuated From Japan Tested Positive for COVID-19 in Nebraska Facility

The US health authorities registered 11 new coronavirus cases after testing 13 people who were evacuated from the disease-stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was previously quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama, and taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center

"The CDC [the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] has verified the test results performed by the Nebraska Public Health lab. Eleven of the 13 people here for coronavirus monitoring have tested positive, while two are negative for the disease. Most are showing minor symptoms," the press service of the Nebraska Medical Center, which is based in the city of Omaha, said on Twitter.

On Monday, the US authorities completed the evacuation of US nationals from the Diamond Princess liner in Japan.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Defense, 340 Americans were transferred from the ship to Tokyo Haneda Airport for evacuation. Upon arrival in the United States, they were placed under quarantine for 14 days. As many as 40 US nationals tested positive for the disease while they were aboard the ship and remained in Japan for treatment. Another 14 nationals were confirmed to be infected on the way to the airport.

The Diamond Princess cruise liner was placed under quarantine in Yokohama on February 3 after a passenger who left the vessel in Hong Kong tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-19. A total of 3,711 passengers and crew were initially aboard the vessel, and 634 of the have tested positive for the virus to date. The quarantine was lifted on Wednesday.