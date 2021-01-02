Eleven US Senators Vow to Challenge Electoral College Results Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2021) Eleven US Senate Republicans are planning to object to the Electoral College results of the November presidential election next week when Congress will meet in a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's victory, The Hill reported on Saturday.

"Congress should immediately appoint an Electoral Commission, with full investigatory and fact-finding authority, to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the disputed states," a group of 11 senators said in a joint statement, as quoted by the media outlet.

Seven incumbent and four elected members of the upper house have spoken in favor of individual states assessing the commission's findings and, if necessary, holding a special legislative session to certify the adjusted election results.

"Accordingly, we intend to vote on Jan. 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not 'regularly given' and 'lawfully certified' (the statutory requisite), unless and until that emergency 10-day audit is completed," they added.

Senators Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson, John Kennedy and Marsha Blackburn are among the signatories.

Biden was confirmed the winner of the November presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. According to official results, Biden collected 306 electoral votes as opposed to 232 votes cast for incumbent US President Donald Trump. Trump, however, has refused to concede, alleging voter fraud, despite his campaign losing nearly all of some 60 legal challenges filed within the past month.

The US Congress will meet in the joint session on January 6 to confirm the Electoral College votes, with Vice President Mike Pence presiding over the session to count the votes from each state. Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.