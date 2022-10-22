UrduPoint.com

Eleven Women Enter China's Newly Formed Central Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Eleven Women Enter China's Newly Formed Central Committee

Only 11 women have managed to secure seats in the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to the official list of newly-appointed members

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2022) Only 11 women have managed to secure seats in the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to the official list of newly-appointed members.

The party's new committee includes 205 members, with women making up only 5.36% of the total. This is still more than the previous 204-member committee, which had only 10 women, or 4.9%.

Women have been gaining a much more prominent place in China's cultural, economic and social spheres in recent years, but the political scene remains largely male-dominated.

While some women have made it to the CPC Politburo, its Standing Committee has remained a male-only club since its establishment.

Most recently, the only female member of the Politburo was Vice Premier of China's State Council, Sun Chunlan, who left her post on Saturday. The 72-year-old official will fully retire from civil service in March.

Men traditionally hold all ministerial positions in China, while only one woman, the Communist Party Secretary of China's southwestern Guizhou province Shen Yiqin, is currently holding a senior regional post.

Meanwhile, women have managed to clinch senior positions in Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong March Women Post All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges int'l cooperation to counter disinf ..

Pakistan urges int'l cooperation to counter disinformation

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Punjab inaugurates Mobile Food Labs ..

Chief Minister Punjab inaugurates Mobile Food Labs & Checking Squad

1 minute ago
 Two dead as small plane crashes into New Hampshire ..

Two dead as small plane crashes into New Hampshire home

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan declared as 'certified thief': Shehbaz ..

Imran Khan declared as 'certified thief': Shehbaz Sharif

25 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga table

Football: German Bundesliga table

37 minutes ago
 Football: German Bundesliga result

Football: German Bundesliga result

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.