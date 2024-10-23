Eleventh Saudi relief plane arrives in Beirut with aid for the Lebanese people

Bierut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The 11th Saudi relief plane, operated by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), landed on Wednesday at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, carrying essential humanitarian supplies, including food, shelter, and medical aid.

This assistance is delivered following the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

It reaffirms Saudi Arabia's longstanding support for the Lebanese people in times of crisis.