Eliasch Promises Climate For Change If Elected IOC President
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2025 | 09:00 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Johan Eliasch says he was as surprised as anyone that he threw his hat into the ring to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president but he told AFP he is the right person to meet the disparate challenges that lie ahead, especially the pivotal issue of the environment.
Eliasch is a highly successful businessman and renowned environmentalist -- making him a pertinent candidate in light of the recent wildfires in 2028 Games host city Los Angeles -- and has been president of the International Ski Federation since 2021.
He hopes such a CV will dazzle his electorate, the International Olympic Committee members, when they choose one of the seven candidates to be Bach's successor in March this year, even if he has only been a member since July.
Eliasch may lack the profile of athletics icon Sebastian Coe and the inside knowledge of the IOC that Juan Antonio Samaranch Junior possesses after two decades as a member, but he believes he has the skillset required to run the most powerful body in sport.
"I have been an adviser to governments on protecting the environment and taking action on climate change," he told AFP in an interview this month.
"I have been very involved in technology, I have run a major company. I run the biggest winter sports federation, which provides 55 percent of all events in the Winter Games.
"The bottom line is if they are looking for somebody with a lot of experience and expertise I am your man."
Eliasch, who refers to himself as Anglo-Swedish as he has spent more time in Britain than his country of birth, said the new president arrives at a crucial moment.
"We are at a crossroads where expectations are very high and if you get things wrong it will not be a soft landing, it will be a crash landing," he said.
"So it is important to have the right person steering us into the future and there are going to be some very big decisions coming up in sport."
Eliasch, who says as he will be 63 come the election, it will be "his last hurrah".
Recent Stories
UN Chief expresses concern over US freeze on foreign aid
UAE's efforts in promoting human rights regionally, internationally recognised
Eagle Hills announces over $5.5 billion investment in Georgia
ESG Emirates Stallions Group's revenue reaches AED1.2 billion in 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi furthers capacity building efforts on earthen architecture conserv ..
1500 representatives from ICAO member states to gather in Abu Dhabi in February ..
Over 350 UNICEF aid trucks entered Gaza Strip in first of ceasefire
'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetrovsk
Mansour bin Zayed reviews strategy of Emirates Council for Balanced Development
Attock court sentenced 9-year to drug peddler
Progressive farmers getting double production: Dr Sarwar
DC Sheikhupura listened citizen's concerns
More Stories From World
-
Eliasch promises climate for change if elected IOC president4 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table34 minutes ago
-
Fleeing Congolese soldiers arrive from Goma by boat7 hours ago
-
South Africa to face Salah in AFCON, Nigeria draw Tunisia7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results8 hours ago
-
Venezuela sets parliamentary elections for April 278 hours ago
-
EU agrees 'roadmap' for easing Syria sanctions9 hours ago
-
'A bad dream': Russian troops threaten Dnipropetrovsk9 hours ago
-
S.Sudan lifts night curfew imposed after protests10 hours ago
-
India, China agree to resume flights 5 years after stoppage11 hours ago
-
DRC, Rwandan leaders to attend crisis summit Wednesday: Kenya11 hours ago