Eliasch promises climate for change if elected IOC president

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Johan Eliasch says he was as surprised as anyone that he threw his hat into the ring to succeed Thomas Bach as IOC president but he told AFP he is the right person to meet the disparate challenges that lie ahead, especially the pivotal issue of the environment.

Eliasch is a highly successful businessman and renowned environmentalist -- making him a pertinent candidate in light of the recent wildfires in 2028 Games host city Los Angeles -- and has been president of the International Ski Federation since 2021.

He hopes such a CV will dazzle his electorate, the International Olympic Committee members, when they choose one of the seven candidates to be Bach's successor in March this year, even if he has only been a member since July.

Eliasch may lack the profile of athletics icon Sebastian Coe and the inside knowledge of the IOC that Juan Antonio Samaranch Junior possesses after two decades as a member, but he believes he has the skillset required to run the most powerful body in sport.

"I have been an adviser to governments on protecting the environment and taking action on climate change," he told AFP in an interview this month.

"I have been very involved in technology, I have run a major company. I run the biggest winter sports federation, which provides 55 percent of all events in the Winter Games.

"The bottom line is if they are looking for somebody with a lot of experience and expertise I am your man."

Eliasch, who refers to himself as Anglo-Swedish as he has spent more time in Britain than his country of birth, said the new president arrives at a crucial moment.

"We are at a crossroads where expectations are very high and if you get things wrong it will not be a soft landing, it will be a crash landing," he said.

"So it is important to have the right person steering us into the future and there are going to be some very big decisions coming up in sport."

Eliasch, who says as he will be 63 come the election, it will be "his last hurrah".