Eliminated IS Leader Was Responsible for Prison Attack in Northeast Syria - Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the eliminated Islamic State (IS, terrorist group, banned in Russia) leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, was responsible for the recent attack on a prison in northeast Syria.

"He was responsible for the recent brutal attack on a prison in northeast Syria, holding ISIS fighters, which was swiftly addressed by our brave partners in the Syrian Democratic Forces," Biden said.

Earlier in the day, Biden announced that the US eliminated al-Qurayshi in a military operation in northwestern Syria last night. Biden added that all Americans have returned safely from the operation.

In mid-January, about 200 terrorists affiliated with the IS escaped in an attack on a prison controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Syrian city of Al-Hasakah. The IS attacked the facility in order to free imprisoned fighters. Over 170 terrorists were eliminated and 27 SDF soldiers were killed in the operation.

The Syrian Military Prosecutor's office said that the events in Al-Hasakah are the result of the US project of maintaining control over northeastern Syria.

According to the Syrian authorities, the international coalition led by the United States allowed IS terrorists to carry out the attack on the prison in order to show that the terrorist threat still exists in the region and thereby justify Washington's illegal presence in the country.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011 with Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups. In late 2017, the IS was declared defeated in Syria and Iraq, but counterterrorism operations are still underway.

Washington backs the Kurdish armed formations located in the country despite protests from the Syrian government. The US military currently controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located.

Damascus does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria and calls the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and state piracy with the aim of outright theft of oil.