Eliminated Militant Plotted Terrorist Attack in Park in Central Moscow - Source

Militant, who was eliminated in Moscow Region's Khimki, was planning a terrorist attack in a park in central Moscow on the same day, a law enforcement source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Militant, who was eliminated in Moscow Region's Khimki, was planning a terrorist attack in a park in central Moscow on the same day, a law enforcement source told Sputnik.

"Law enforcement officers detained the militant on the same day when he was preparing to conduct a terrorist attack in one of Moscow's central parks," the source said.

According to earlier statements by the Federal Security Service and the Investigative Committee, a native of Central Asia was preparing a mass murder in a crowded place. The agencies, however, did not specify when and where the attack was planned. The suspected terrorist was killed when he opened fire at security forces in the area of abandoned garages in Khimki. According to the investigation, he was associated with the Syria-based emissaries of international terrorists. A search for possible accomplices is underway.