Eliminated Palestinian Commander Plotted Attack In Coming Days - Israeli Army

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 02:10 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group, Baha Abu Al Ata, who was eliminated as a result of an Israeli strike at his home in the early hours of Tuesday, was plotting another attack in the coming days, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Jonathan Conricus said.

The situation on the borders of the Palestinian enclave escalated dramatically after elimination of the PIJ commander, who was responsible for hundreds of terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and the military. The Palestinians responded with a massive rocket fire from Gaza. Israel, in turn, retaliated by attacking facilities in the Gaza Strip belonging to the PIJ.

"Early in the morning, at 4 a.m., we had the opportunity to eliminate the terrorist. Based on our intelligence, we realized that he was a ticking bomb, he already had blood on his hands from previous attacks that he planned and perpetrated.

... We know that he was planning another attack in the coming days," the spokesman said during a phone briefing.

According to Conricus, Baha Abu Al Ata had a lot of experience and he intended to carry out a combined attack using different types of weapons and different techniques.

The PIJ commander was monitored for a long time, but the decision to eliminate him was made about a week ago, after which the Israeli army was waiting for a suitable opportunity to strike, he added.

Conricus also noted that Israel's response to the massive shelling from Gaza was "restrained and calm."

"We are not trying to aggravate the situation," he said, noting that Israel was ready for "various scenarios."

A spokesman also said that he was unaware of any casualties in the IDF ranks.

