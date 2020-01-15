Elimination of Ministries After Cabinet Resignation Not on Discussion Agenda Now - Mutko

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Acting Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko said Wednesday that the possible elimination of ministries after the resignation of the Russian government is not on the current discussion agenda.

"There are no such discussions at this point," Mutko told reporters.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev informed President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day that the entire government was resigning.