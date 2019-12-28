UrduPoint.com
Elizabeth Warren Campaign Admits Fund-Raising Fall, May Force Cut In National Organization

Sat 28th December 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2019) Fund-raising for US Senator Elizabeth Warren's presidential campaign fell by almost one third in the final three months of 2019 and will force her to scrap plans to organize in all 50 states, her organization admitted in an email to supporters on Friday.

"If the numbers don't pick up, we run the risk of having to pull back plans to organize for Elizabeth Warren in all 50 states during the Primary," the e-mail said, according to a report in the Boston Globe.

The campaign asked supporters for more funding before December 31 and the end of this year, the report said.

According to the email, Warren's campaign acknowledged that it only raised $17 million in the last quarter of 2019 compared with $24.6 million in the third quarter - a drop of $7.6 million, or 31 percent.

Warren continues to be listed in all opinion polls among the top three running Democratic presidential candidates. But, she has failed to cut significantly into former Vice President Joe Biden's support base and has lost ground significantly to Senator Bernie Sanders' energetic campaigning, the polls say.

