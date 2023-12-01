Elliott Erwitt: capturing the moment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) A pillar of the venerated Magnum agency, US photographer Elliott Erwitt who has died aged 95 became world renowned for catching the humorous details of daily life, in black and white.

Politicians, film stars, couples, children and hundreds of dogs -- Erwitt immortalised them all over a seven-decade career.

"The kind of photography I like to do, capturing the moment, is very much like that break in the clouds. In a flash, a wonderful picture seems to come out of nowhere," he wrote in 1996 in his book.