ELN Delegation Says Ready to Hold Talks With Colombian Government in Cuba

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) The third round of talks between the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army (ELN), Colombia's second-largest rebel group after the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), will begin in Cuba next week, the ELN delegation has informed.

"The ELN delegation is ready to start the third round on May 2. Bilateral ceasefire, public involvement and humanitarian measures are on the agenda," the delegation said on Twitter on Friday.

The Colombian government and ELN rebels wrapped up three weeks of peace talks in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas in December, but no truce was signed.

Following the talks in Mexico in March, the two sides agreed to hold more negotiations in Cuba.

Colombian media reported earlier this month that FARC was also planning to start peace talks with the country's government in May.

In December of last year, FARC and the National Liberation Army (ELN), Colombia's second-largest rebel group after FARC, announced a ceasefire as a contribution to the ongoing dialogue with the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, which seeks to achieve peace with armed groups in order to end over 50 years of armed conflict in the country.