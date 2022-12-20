UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Actively Searching For New Twitter CEO - Reports

Sumaira FH Published December 20, 2022 | 08:53 PM

Elon Musk Actively Searching for New Twitter CEO - Reports

US billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk is actively looking for a new chief executive of the social media platform after users voted for him to step down from the position, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the know.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) US billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk is actively looking for a new chief executive of the social media platform after users voted for him to step down from the position, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the know.

On Sunday, Musk posted a poll asking Twitter users whether he should step down as the social media platform's chief executive. The poll closed on Monday morning after 12 hours of voting, with over 17.5 million users having participated in it. Around 57.5% of users voted in favor of Musk's resignation, with just 42.5% voting against it.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Elon Musk Sunday From Million

Recent Stories

Russia's Transneft Increases Oil Exports by 20% Ov ..

Russia's Transneft Increases Oil Exports by 20% Over 11 Months in 2022 - Company ..

38 seconds ago
 Imran Niazi can not bring revolution in country: S ..

Imran Niazi can not bring revolution in country: Senator Dhamrah

40 seconds ago
 Mountaineer Sajid Sadpara calls on Punjab CM

Mountaineer Sajid Sadpara calls on Punjab CM

41 seconds ago
 'Suspicious' Disease Kills 2 Children in Southern ..

'Suspicious' Disease Kills 2 Children in Southern Afghanistan - Reports

43 seconds ago
 LHC allows suspended PML-N MPAs to attend assembly ..

LHC allows suspended PML-N MPAs to attend assembly session, cast votes

15 minutes ago
 Pindi Police establishes special desk for PWDs

Pindi Police establishes special desk for PWDs

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.