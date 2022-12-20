Elon Musk Actively Searching for New Twitter CEO - Reports

US billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk is actively looking for a new chief executive of the social media platform after users voted for him to step down from the position, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the know.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) US billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk is actively looking for a new chief executive of the social media platform after users voted for him to step down from the position, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the know.

On Sunday, Musk posted a poll asking Twitter users whether he should step down as the social media platform's chief executive. The poll closed on Monday morning after 12 hours of voting, with over 17.5 million users having participated in it. Around 57.5% of users voted in favor of Musk's resignation, with just 42.5% voting against it.