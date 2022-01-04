UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Again Hits $300Bln Mark After $30Bln Jump In Value In 24 Hours - Forbes

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Elon Musk Again Hits $300Bln Mark After $30Bln Jump in Value in 24 Hours - Forbes

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has crossed the $300 billion mark in value for the second time and returned to the helm as the richest person in the world, according to the Forbes Billionaires Index

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has crossed the $300 billion mark in value for the second time and returned to the helm as the richest person in the world, according to the Forbes Billionaires Index.

According to the Forbes Real-Time ranking, Musk's fortune is currently estimated at $304.2 billion after a $32.6 billion increase over the past 24 hours. Thus, Musk remains the richest person in the world with luxury goods conglomerate LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault ranking second with over $200 billion.

On November 1, Musk hit the world's record-high $300 billion in terms of the volume of his assets, making him the first person to reach this spot.

Musk's fortune saw a sharp increase due to a hike in Tesla shares, driven by its deal with car rental company Hertz for the sale of 100,000 Tesla cars.

Earlier this week, Tesla stock surged after a report by the company showed that nearly 1 million electric vehicles were delivered throughout 2021. Most of Musk's value stems from his shares held in Tesla and SpaceX, making his net worth volatile and subject to market fluctuations.

Amazon founder and a close rival of Musk in the Forbes rankings, Jeff Bezos, ranks third with over $196 billion.

Related Topics

World Company Vehicles Car Forbes Sale Elon Musk SpaceX November Market From Tesla Billion Million

Recent Stories

Delimitation intends to get malleable J&K assembly ..

Delimitation intends to get malleable J&K assembly to rubber-stamp decisions: NC ..

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 21385 cusecs water

IRSA releases 21385 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 Defending champion Swiatek powers into Adelaide se ..

Defending champion Swiatek powers into Adelaide second round

2 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Calls upon Member States to ..

OIC Secretary-General Calls upon Member States to Support the ISF

31 minutes ago
 OIC Hosts 35th Session of the Islamic Committee of ..

OIC Hosts 35th Session of the Islamic Committee of the International Crescent (I ..

31 minutes ago
 Posters appear in Srinagar demand right of self de ..

Posters appear in Srinagar demand right of self determination for Kashmiris

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.