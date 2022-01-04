Elon Musk Again Hits $300Bln Mark After $30Bln Jump in Value in 24 Hours - Forbes

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has crossed the $300 billion mark in value for the second time and returned to the helm as the richest person in the world, according to the Forbes Billionaires Index

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has crossed the $300 billion mark in value for the second time and returned to the helm as the richest person in the world, according to the Forbes Billionaires Index.

According to the Forbes Real-Time ranking, Musk's fortune is currently estimated at $304.2 billion after a $32.6 billion increase over the past 24 hours. Thus, Musk remains the richest person in the world with luxury goods conglomerate LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault ranking second with over $200 billion.

On November 1, Musk hit the world's record-high $300 billion in terms of the volume of his assets, making him the first person to reach this spot.

Musk's fortune saw a sharp increase due to a hike in Tesla shares, driven by its deal with car rental company Hertz for the sale of 100,000 Tesla cars.

Earlier this week, Tesla stock surged after a report by the company showed that nearly 1 million electric vehicles were delivered throughout 2021. Most of Musk's value stems from his shares held in Tesla and SpaceX, making his net worth volatile and subject to market fluctuations.

Amazon founder and a close rival of Musk in the Forbes rankings, Jeff Bezos, ranks third with over $196 billion.