Elon Musk Agrees To Go Ahead With Deal To Purchase Twitter - SEC Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 05, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Elon Musk Agrees to Go Ahead With Deal to Purchase Twitter - SEC Filing

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2022) Billionaire Elon Musk has informed Twitter that he will go ahead his agreement to purchase the social media platform, potentially averting a trial over his initial non-compliance with the deal, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Tuesday.

"We received the letter from the Musk parties which they have filed with the SEC. The intention of the Company is to close the transaction at $54.20 per share," Twitter said in a separate statement.

