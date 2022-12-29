UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Announces Changes To Speed Up Twitter Server Work

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Elon Musk Announces Changes to Speed Up Twitter Server Work

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2022) US entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk on Thursday announced the implementation of changes to the social network's database server to speed up its work.

"Significant backend server architecture changes rolled out. Twitter should feel faster," Musk tweeted.

In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

The billionaire plans to liberalize the social network's editorial policy, which has been widely criticized for heavily censoring content.

Musk also warned that Twitter will "do lots of dumb things" in the near future. The company intends to "keep what works and change what doesn't work".

On December 18, the Twitter chief posted a poll asking users whether he should step down as the social media platform's chief executive. The poll closed after 12 hours of voting, with over 17.5 million users having participated in it. Around 57.5% of users voted in favor of Musk's resignation, with just 42.5% voting against it. After the poll, Musk promised to step down as Twitter CEO as soon as he finds "someone foolish enough" to replace him.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Company San Francisco Elon Musk October December Billion Million

Recent Stories

"Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest a ..

"Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest audio leak

41 minutes ago
 PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation ..

PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation issue

1 hour ago
 Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political ..

Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political situation

2 hours ago
 Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big ach ..

Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big achievement: Bilawal

3 hours ago
 PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, internati ..

PM, Turkish President discuss bilateral, international issues

3 hours ago
 Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, flood ..

Death toll from Philippines Christmas rains, floods rises to 32

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.