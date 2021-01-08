(@FahadShabbir)

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtook Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI), with his total net worth gone up by $13.6 billion to $195 billion

Bezos, who used to be on top of the list since 2017, comes second with a net worth of $185 billion.

He is followed by Bill Gates of microsoft with $134 billion, Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy President Bernard Arnault with $116 billion, and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg with $102 billion.

Musk's promotion occurred amid Tesla's shares hitting record $816 as of Thursday, and capitalization reaching $773.6 billion.

All the top businessmen are from the United States and the tech industry, except for Arnault who is French and from the consumer sector.