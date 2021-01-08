UrduPoint.com
Elon Musk Becomes World's Wealthiest Person In Bloomberg Billionaires Index

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 03:52 PM

Elon Musk Becomes World's Wealthiest Person in Bloomberg Billionaires Index

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk overtook Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI), with his total net worth gone up by $13.6 billion to $195 billion

Bezos, who used to be on top of the list since 2017, comes second with a net worth of $185 billion.

Bezos, who used to be on top of the list since 2017, comes second with a net worth of $185 billion.

He is followed by Bill Gates of microsoft with $134 billion, Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy President Bernard Arnault with $116 billion, and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg with $102 billion.

Musk's promotion occurred amid Tesla's shares hitting record $816 as of Thursday, and capitalization reaching $773.6 billion.

All the top businessmen are from the United States and the tech industry, except for Arnault who is French and from the consumer sector.

