Elon Musk Believes Soros Hates Humanity

Published May 16, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) US entrepreneur Elon Musk, the head of the Tesla company, believes that American billionaire and philanthropist George Soros hates humanity.

"You assume they are good intentions. They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization.

Soros hates humanity," Musk wrote on his Twitter account in response to a comment from a user who wrote that Soros is being attacked for his "good intentions" which some Americans think are bad because "they disagree with this political affiliations."

Soros supports progressive and liberal political causes, for which he dispensed more than $10 billion in donations. Critics of Soros accuse his foundations of organizing a change of power or interfering in internal affairs in a number of countries.

