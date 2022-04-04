UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Buys Large Stake In Twitter, Sending Stock Soaring

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Elon Musk buys large stake in Twitter, sending stock soaring

Elon Musk has taken a major stake in Twitter, regulatory filings showed Monday, sending the social media network's stock soaring and igniting speculation he could seek an active role in its operations

New York, April 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Elon Musk has taken a major stake in Twitter, regulatory filings showed Monday, sending the social media network's stock soaring and igniting speculation he could seek an active role in its operations.

Musk, the world's richest man and CEO of electric vehicle company Tesla, is a frequent Twitter user who often posts controversial messages and announcements, and has long been critical of social media companies.

In one recent post he questioned Twitter's adherence to free speech and hinted at launching his own platform.

According to a document filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the South African-born billionaire acquired nearly 73.5 million Twitter shares -- a 9.2 percent stake in the company.

Based on Friday's closing price of the company's stock, his investment amounts to nearly $2.9 billion.

Investors responded quickly.

At 7.15 am in New York (1115 GMT) Twitter's stock was trading at about $49, up by around 26 percent.

"We would expect this passive stake as just the start of broader conversations with the Twitter board/management that could ultimately lead to an active stake and a potential more aggressive ownership role of Twitter," analysts Daniel Ives and John Katsingris of Wedbush wrote in a note.

Musk launched a poll on Twitter on March 25, saying "free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?" More than two million people voted in the poll, with over 70 percent saying "no." "Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy. What should be done?" he continued the next day.

"Is a new platform needed?""Just buy twitter," was one of the first responses from tens of thousands of users.

Related Topics

World Exchange Democracy Social Media Twitter Company Vehicle Man Buy Lead Price New York Elon Musk March Post From Tesla Billion Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan to benefit from China's experience in pov ..

Pakistan to benefit from China's experience in poverty alleviation: Experts

18 seconds ago
 Farewell ceremony for CM Usman Buzdar held

Farewell ceremony for CM Usman Buzdar held

1 minute ago
 CM condoles death of wife of journalist

CM condoles death of wife of journalist

1 minute ago
 Probationary ASPs meet IGP

Probationary ASPs meet IGP

1 minute ago
 CM seeks report from IGP

CM seeks report from IGP

1 minute ago
 Pakistan Judo Federation to field potential judoka ..

Pakistan Judo Federation to field potential judokas in important int'l events

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.