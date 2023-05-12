Elon Musk Confirms Linda Yaccarino Will Serve as New Twitter CEO - Statement

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Twitter chief Elon Musk said on Friday that NBCUniversal advertising chief Linda Yaccarino will step down from her current role to serve as the social media platform's new CEO, focusing on business operations while Musk focuses on technology and design.

"I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!" Musk said in a statement.

"(Yaccarino) will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design and new technology."

Musk added that he looks forward to working with Yaccarino to transform Twitter into "X, the everything app."

On Thursday, Musk announced that he will be stepping down as Twiter CEO and transitioning to executive chair and Chief Technology Officer. Yaccarino is expected to start in her new role in approximately six weeks, Musk said.