Elon Musk Considering Twitter Paywall - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2022 | 08:07 PM

Elon Musk and his advisor David Sacks have discussed in recent meetings the idea of setting up a paywall to charge a subscription fee to most or all Twitter users, Platformer reported, citing an unnamed source

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Elon Musk and his advisor David Sacks have discussed in recent meetings the idea of setting up a paywall to charge a subscription fee to most or all Twitter users, Platformer reported, citing an unnamed source.

One approach may allow free use for a limited amount of time each month before requiring a subscription, the source said.

It is unclear how serious Musk is about a paywall, amid an ongoing debate about how Twitter will generate revenue following his $44 billion takeover, but it does not appear that a paywall will be introduced imminently, the report said on Monday.

Since Musk took control of the social media platform on October 27, he has taken a number of controversial steps ranging from mass layoffs to introduction of a $8 monthly fee for user verification.

