UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Could Make Misinformation On Twitter Worse - Bill Gates

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2022 | 07:40 PM

Elon Musk Could Make Misinformation on Twitter Worse - Bill Gates

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Controversial billionaire and microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said on Wednesday that he believes the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk could make the situation concerning misinformation on the social media platform worse.

"He could make it worse. That is not his track record," Gates said at the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit. "We should have an open mind and never underestimate Elon. What's his goal where he talks about the openness? How does he feel about something that says vaccines killed people or that Bill Gates is tracking people? Is that one of the things you think should be spread? So, it's still it's not totally clear what he's going to do."

Numerous medical and other experts have been censored on Twitter and other social media platforms for arguing during and after the coronavirus pandemic that the administered vaccines may not be effective and may be potentially damaging and lethal, and have questioned Gates' motivation and role in earning extraordinary profits in the process.

Gates pointed out that even though Musk has been successful in his track record with the companies Tesla and SpaceX, it does not mean that will be the case with Twitter.

Gates also said he does not know what stands behind Musk's decision to buy Twitter, but noted he believes social media platforms should play a role in preventing the spread of misinformation.

Last week, Twitter said it agreed to be acquired by Musk for $44 billion, although the deal is still subject to shareholder approval.

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Bill Gates Buy Elon Musk SpaceX May Tesla Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2022

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 4th May 2022

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd May 2022

1 day ago
 Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on Tuesday

2 days ago
 US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countr ..

US Plans to Return Embassy to Kiev as Other Countries Already Reopening Their Mi ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.