Elon Musk Could Make Misinformation on Twitter Worse - Bill Gates

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) Controversial billionaire and microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said on Wednesday that he believes the acquisition of Twitter by Elon Musk could make the situation concerning misinformation on the social media platform worse.

"He could make it worse. That is not his track record," Gates said at the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit. "We should have an open mind and never underestimate Elon. What's his goal where he talks about the openness? How does he feel about something that says vaccines killed people or that Bill Gates is tracking people? Is that one of the things you think should be spread? So, it's still it's not totally clear what he's going to do."

Numerous medical and other experts have been censored on Twitter and other social media platforms for arguing during and after the coronavirus pandemic that the administered vaccines may not be effective and may be potentially damaging and lethal, and have questioned Gates' motivation and role in earning extraordinary profits in the process.

Gates pointed out that even though Musk has been successful in his track record with the companies Tesla and SpaceX, it does not mean that will be the case with Twitter.

Gates also said he does not know what stands behind Musk's decision to buy Twitter, but noted he believes social media platforms should play a role in preventing the spread of misinformation.

Last week, Twitter said it agreed to be acquired by Musk for $44 billion, although the deal is still subject to shareholder approval.