Elon Musk Had No Contact to Pass COVID-19 to Dragon Space Mission Crew - NASA Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk, who said he had tested both positive and negative for the novel coronavirus had no contact with the crew of the Dragon mission to the International Space Station (ISS) to be launched on Saturday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstien told reporters on Friday.

"He [Musk] had no contact with the crew," Bridenstien told a press conference. "Contact tracing should be under way right now, This news just broke. If there are adjustments that need to be made, we will make them."

In several messages on Twitter earlier in the day, Musk said he had not been feeling well but had gotten both, two positive and two negative results from four separate fast antigen tests.

Musk's SpaceX built the Dragon spacecraft that would carry the three US and one Japanese astronauts on their six month mission to the ISS.

Bridentine said astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi have all been in quarantine for several weeks in preparation for their mission.

Musk also said he planned to take the so-called PCR test - despite its record of high false positives - but will have to wait longer for the results.