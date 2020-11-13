UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Elon Musk Had No Contact To Pass COVID-19 To Dragon Space Mission Crew - NASA Chief

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:50 PM

Elon Musk Had No Contact to Pass COVID-19 to Dragon Space Mission Crew - NASA Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) SpaceX entrepreneur Elon Musk, who said he had tested both positive and negative for the novel coronavirus had no contact with the crew of the Dragon mission to the International Space Station (ISS) to be launched on Saturday, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstien told reporters on Friday.

"He [Musk] had no contact with the crew," Bridenstien told a press conference. "Contact tracing should be under way right now, This news just broke. If there are adjustments that need to be made, we will make them."

In several messages on Twitter earlier in the day, Musk said he had not been feeling well but had gotten both, two positive and two negative results from four separate fast antigen tests.

Musk's SpaceX built the Dragon spacecraft that would carry the three US and one Japanese astronauts on their six month mission to the ISS.

Bridentine said astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi have all been in quarantine for several weeks in preparation for their mission.

Musk also said he planned to take the so-called PCR test - despite its record of high false positives - but will have to wait longer for the results.

Related Topics

Twitter Shannon Elon Musk SpaceX National University All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Balochistan condemns hand grenade a ..

3 minutes ago

Liverpool's Salah tests positive for Covid-19

3 minutes ago

Maryam's interview to BBC, a drone attack on her f ..

3 minutes ago

Berlin, Paris, Call for Reopening All Crossings on ..

3 minutes ago

Extensive Flag march held in provincial capital

3 minutes ago

Novak Will Continue to Oversee OPEC+, Will Take Pa ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.