Elon Musk Hands Over First Order Of 100 Tesla Semi Trucks Called 'Beast' To PepsiCo

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Elon Musk Hands Over First Order of 100 Tesla Semi Trucks Called 'Beast' to PepsiCo

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) PepsiCo received the first order of fully electric Tesla Semi trucks on Thursday directly from Elon Musk during his live-streamed event organized at Tesla's Sparks Nevada factory.

"It has been a sheer amount of drama between this over the last five years," Musk told the guests at the facility.

This car will revolutionize the roads and will make the world a better place, Musk said. He explained that trucks, even though there are fewer of them on the roads in comparison to personal vehicles, create about 20% of emissions because of their enormous size and long journeys. According to the Tesla CEO, his vehicles will have a "gigantic impact."

Musk also said that Tesla's trucks can run for up to 500 miles without a single charge, which can be a game changer, and has three times more power than any diesel truck on the road.

PepsiCo expressed gratitude while receiving the official handover of 100 trucks on the stage. The company has received $15.4 million in state aid for this purchase.

During Tesla's third-quarter earnings call, the billionaire said he hopes to make 50,000 Semi trucks in 2024 for North America.

The Tesla CEO brushed the idea of creating a new type of car back in 2016. Tesla then showed its Semi trucks to the world on December 14, 2017, and promised them to enter the highways around the world soon. The Tesla website calls them the Beast.

