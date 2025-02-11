Open Menu

Elon Musk Heads Group Trying To Buy Control Of OpenAI: Report

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 10:00 AM

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Elon Musk is leading an investment group offering $97.4 billion for the nonprofit that controls OpenAI, marking a new front in his war with the ChatGPT-maker, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

Musk attorney Marc Toberoff said he submitted the bid to OpenAI's board of directors, according to the Journal.

"No thank you, but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want," OpenAI chief Sam Altman wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, apparently responding to the offer.

Musk, who bought X under its former moniker for $44 billion in 2022, replied to the post by simply writing: "Swindler."

Musk's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

