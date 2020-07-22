UrduPoint.com
Elon Musk Invited To Visit Astronautics Museum In Russia's Kaluga - Acting Governor

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Elon Musk Invited to Visit Astronautics Museum in Russia's Kaluga - Acting Governor

KALUGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Interim Governor of Russia's Kaluga Region Vladislav Shapsha on Wednesday invited SpaceX founder and high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk to visit Kaluga's Tsiolkovsky State Museum of the History of Cosmonautics.

"Kaluga is the birthplace of cosmonautics. Many prominent people have been here. We are waiting for everyone related to space and, of course, Elon Musk as well. You are invited," Shapsha told reporters.

Musk, who is also known for co-founding electric car company Tesla, set up SpaceX to produce launch vehicles capable of taking people to Mars and anywhere else in the solar system, thus facilitating the space exploration through private enterprise.

Russian and Soviet scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky, who spent most of his life in a house on the outskirts of the city of Kaluga, is widely recognized as the originator of the idea of space exploration as well as a founding father of rocket science and cosmonautics.

