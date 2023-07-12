Open Menu

Elon Musk Launching 'xAI' Group To Explore Nature Of Reality - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is launching a new group called xAI to study the nature of reality, the company said on its website launched Wednesday

"Today we announce the formation of xAI. The goal of xAI is to understand the true nature of the universe," the launch statement said.

Musk, who runs social media platform Twitter, also released a statement there announcing the group's formation.

The xAI team is led by Musk and includes other members with experience at artificial intelligence companies such as DeepMind and OpenAI, the launch statement said.

The team has worked on projects including Google's Minerva language model and OpenAi's ChatGPTs (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) models, according to the statement.

The team is advised by Center for AI Safety director Dan Hendrycks, the statement added.

The xAI team will operate as a separate company from Musk's X Corp, but will engage closely with Twitter, Tesla and other companies to progress its mission, the statement said.

The team is seeking engineers and researchers to join the company, the statement noted.

