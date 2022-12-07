US entrepreneur Elon Musk has lost his title as the world's wealthiest person, Forbes reported on Wednesday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) US entrepreneur Elon Musk has lost his title as the world's wealthiest person, Forbes reported on Wednesday.

Bernard Arnault, chief executive of the Lous Vuitton parent company LVMH, and his family are now the world's wealthiest people, the report said.

The Arnaults net worth is $185.4 billion, the report said.

Musk, the Tesla CEO and owner of Twitter, had held the top spot on the Forbes list of the world's wealthiest people since 2021 and his net worth is 185.3 billion.

The change in Forbes' list comes on the coattails of Musk's recent purchase of Twitter for $44 billion.