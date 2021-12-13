Elon Musk Named 'Person of the Year 2021' by Time Magazine - Broadcast

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 06:41 PM

The founder of SpaceX and Tesla, billionaire Elon Musk was named 'Person of the Year 2021' by Time, as broadcast on the magazine's YouTube

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) The founder of SpaceX and Tesla, billionaire Elon Musk was named 'Person of the Year 2021' by Time, as broadcast on the magazine's YouTube.

Last year, US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were selected as persons of the year.

