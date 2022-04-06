MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) CEO of Tesla SpaceX Elon Musk has become the richest man in the world, dislodging Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who occupied that position for four years, according to the Forbes World's Billionaires List.

Musk's net worth increased by 45% throughout 2021 and is now $219 billion, while Bezos lost $6 billion, ending up in second place with $171 billion.

Meanwhile, Bernard Arnault, the head of the LVMH group, which includes brands like Moet, Hennessy and Louis Vuitton, occupies third place with $158 billion, followed by microsoft's Bill Gates, who now has $129 billion.

When it comes to the number of billionaires, the United States is in the lead with 735 people, followed by China and India, with 607 and 166 people, respectively.