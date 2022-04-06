UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Overtakes Bezos As Word's Richest Man - Forbes's List

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Elon Musk Overtakes Bezos as Word's Richest Man - Forbes's List

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) CEO of Tesla SpaceX Elon Musk has become the richest man in the world, dislodging Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who occupied that position for four years, according to the Forbes World's Billionaires List.

Musk's net worth increased by 45% throughout 2021 and is now $219 billion, while Bezos lost $6 billion, ending up in second place with $171 billion.

Meanwhile, Bernard Arnault, the head of the LVMH group, which includes brands like Moet, Hennessy and Louis Vuitton, occupies third place with $158 billion, followed by microsoft's Bill Gates, who now has $129 billion.

When it comes to the number of billionaires, the United States is in the lead with 735 people, followed by China and India, with 607 and 166 people, respectively.

Related Topics

India World China Bill Gates Forbes Man Lead United States Elon Musk SpaceX Tesla Billion

Recent Stories

Rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits a move to chang ..

Rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits a move to change IIOJK's religious, demograph ..

46 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka removes restrictions on night domestic f ..

Sri Lanka removes restrictions on night domestic flights

48 minutes ago
 US, Allies Providing Ukraine With 10 Anti-Tank Sys ..

US, Allies Providing Ukraine With 10 Anti-Tank Systems for Every Russian Tank - ..

48 minutes ago
 Share of Russian Gas in Germany's Imports Decrease ..

Share of Russian Gas in Germany's Imports Decreased to 40% - German Economy Mini ..

48 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka parliament speaker warns crisis risks st ..

Sri Lanka parliament speaker warns crisis risks starvation

48 minutes ago
 Lithuania Supports NATO's Heavy Artillery Supplies ..

Lithuania Supports NATO's Heavy Artillery Supplies to Ukraine - Defense Minister

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.