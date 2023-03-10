UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Planning To Develop Town In Texas For Companies' Workers - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2023 | 05:00 AM

Elon Musk Planning to Develop Town in Texas for Companies' Workers - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is planning to develop a town in the state of Texas where the employees of his companies' could live and work below market rates, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing land records and people familiar with the project.

Musk has laid out a vision for a town along the Colorado River where employees could live and work on thousands of acres of land outside the city of Austin, the report said on Thursday.

Executives from Musk's Boring Company have discussed the possibility of incorporating a town approximately 35 miles away from Austin, where the entrepreneur could determine some municipal regulations to hasten work, the report said.

Musk wants employees of the Boring Co., Tesla and SpaceX to be able to live in homes with rent prices below the market rate, the report said.

The town would be developed adjacent to Boring Co. and SpaceX facilities already under construction, the report said.

Some Boring Co. executives, such as president Steve Davis, have even envisioned creating an entire city, the report added.

Texas requires aspirant towns to have at least 201 residents and approval from a county judge to incorporate. Bastrop County has yet to receive any such application from Musk or related entities, a spokeswoman said.

Related Topics

Company Rent Austin Steve Davis Elon Musk SpaceX Market From Tesla

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

7 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

7 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.