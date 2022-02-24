UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Praises US Justice Dept. Probe On Short-Selling, Lampoons Securities Commission

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Tesla CEO Elon Musk has lauded the US Justice Department for fulfilling his long-called investigation into short-selling of shares in the electric car maker and took a swipe at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for not doing the same.

"I am greatly encouraged by the Justice Department investigating short sellers," Musk said in a statement to CNBC on Wednesday. "This is something the SEC should have done, but, curiously, did not."

The Justice Department was investigating two investors who had previously shorted Tesla's stock, CNBC said. The SEC, meanwhile, has been scrutinizing Tesla and Musk, pitting the regulator into a vicious legal battle with the company and its billionaire chief executive.

Musk has taken his fight with the SEC to the public, calling the regulator the "short-seller enrichment commission."

Persons cannot sell houses and cars they does not own, but one can sell stock one does not own, Must said in January of 2021, adding that shorting is a scam that is legal only for vestigial reasons.

The SEC recently submitted a letter to a US Federal judge in response to Musk's allegations that the agency had "broken promises" and engaged in a "pattern of conduct" amounting to harassment with him, after his settlement over a miscommunication with Tesla shareholders.

In his statement to CNBC, Musk also hit out at investing firms that relied on short selling.

"Too often, sophisticated hedge funds have used short selling and complex derivatives to take advantage of small investors," he said. "They will short a company, conduct a negative publicity campaign to drive the stock price down temporarily and cash out, then do it all over again many times. The term for this, as you may be aware, is 'short & distort."

In 2018, Musk famously sent Tesla shares short-seller David Einhorn a box of red satin underwear called "Short Shorts" to mock the hedge fund manager.

However, Musk is known for moving markets himself, often by statements on Twitter. That practice has prompted some investors to call on the SEC to apply even more regulatory oversight on Musk.

