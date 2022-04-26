UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Reaches Deal To Buy Twitter For $44Bln, Take Company Private - Statement

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Elon Musk Reaches Deal to Buy Twitter for $44Bln, Take Company Private - Statement

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has reached a deal to buy Twitter for around $44 billion, in a move that will delist the social media giant from the New York Stock Exchange and make it privately-held, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"Twitter, Inc. ... has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion," the statement said. "Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company."

Related Topics

Social Media Twitter Company New York Stock Exchange Buy Elon Musk From Agreement Share Billion

Recent Stories

14 killed, 1,053 injured in 951 accidents in Punja ..

14 killed, 1,053 injured in 951 accidents in Punjab

13 minutes ago
 Poland Handed Over Tanks to Ukraine - Prime Minist ..

Poland Handed Over Tanks to Ukraine - Prime Minister

13 minutes ago
 Japan Notifies Russia of Expanding Search Area for ..

Japan Notifies Russia of Expanding Search Area for Those Missing in Boat Crash - ..

13 minutes ago
 South Ossetian Presidential Runoff Scheduled for M ..

South Ossetian Presidential Runoff Scheduled for May 8 - Republic's Information ..

13 minutes ago
 Election Commission should not be made controversi ..

Election Commission should not be made controversial: Bar leaders

13 minutes ago
 Indian PM's visit to IIOJK attempt to project fals ..

Indian PM's visit to IIOJK attempt to project false normalcy: Shehbaz

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.