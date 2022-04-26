Elon Musk Reaches Deal to Buy Twitter for $44Bln, Take Company Private - Statement

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Billionaire businessman Elon Musk has reached a deal to buy Twitter for around $44 billion, in a move that will delist the social media giant from the New York Stock Exchange and make it privately-held, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"Twitter, Inc. ... has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion," the statement said. "Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company."