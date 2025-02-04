Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID

(@Abdulla99267510)

Business aide says President Trump had tasked him with leading a panel focused on federal budget cuts, and they are reviewing organizations like USAID

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2025) US business magnate Elon Musk revealed on Tuesday that he is working to shut down the US agency for International Development (USAID).

USAID provides billions of Dollars in aid annually to war-torn and poverty-stricken countries around the world.

According to a report from a foreign news agency, Elon Musk, as per the his social media talk, discussed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and stated that President Trump had tasked him with leading a panel focused on Federal budget cuts.

Under this panel, he said, they are reviewing organizations like USAID.

Musk reiterated that, in his opinion, it is no longer feasible to continue USAID, and he agrees with President Trump that the agency should be shut down. Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Senator Joni Ernst have given importance to Musk's statement and have begun discussions on the matter.