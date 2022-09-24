UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 12:11 AM

Elon Musk Says Activating Starlink in Iran - Statement

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Friday that he is activating Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by his company, in Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) SpaceX founder Elon Musk said on Friday that he is activating Starlink, a satellite internet constellation operated by his company, in Iran.

"Activating Starlink," Musk said via Twitter in response to the US sanctions waiver to provide Iranians with greater internet access.

Earlier in the day, the Treasury Department issued a license that expands the provision of internet services to Iran in an effort to support the "free flow of information" amid mass protests in the country.

