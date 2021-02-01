Elon Musk Says Bitcoin 'On Verge' of Broad Acceptance in World of Conventional Finance

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that Bitcoin has a near prospect of gaining wide acceptance in the world of conventional finance, thus pushing price of the world's most popular cryptocurrency up again.

Last Friday, Bitcoin's soared by 16 percent to over $37,000 an hour after the entrepreneur tweeted: "in retrospect, it was inevitable," adding a Bitcoin hashtag.

As of 9:27 GMT on Monday, Bitcoin grew by 2.8 percent in a day to $34.415 at the Binance trading platform.

"I am a supporter of bitcoin. I am late to the party but a supporter. I think bitcoin is on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people," Musk said in an interview on the Clubhouse invite-only chat app, as quoted by Forbes.

He added: "I do at this point think bitcoin is a good thing," noting that he does not "have a strong opinion on other cryptocurrencies."