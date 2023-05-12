Elon Musk Says He Hired New CEO For X/Twitter, She Will Start in 6 Weeks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) US billionaire Elon Musk said on Thursday that he hired a new CEO for X/Twitter, who will start to work in 6 weeks.

"Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!" Musk said.

Musk also stated that he is transitioning his role at X/Twitter to an executive chair and CTO in order to oversee product, software, and system operations.