Elon Musk Says He 'Most Likely' Has Moderate Case of COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says he likely has only a "moderate" case of COVID-19 as he is showing symptoms of a common cold.

"Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold," Musk wrote on Twitter on Saturday, replying to a user's question about his coronavirus test results.

On Friday, Musk said on Twitter that his COVID-19 test results had come back both positive and negative.

"Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD [Becton, Dickinson and Co]," Musk wrote.

It is unclear whether Musk has taken a PCR test or not, but he has posted some speculations on the subject on Twitter.

"What is the general population (no knowledge of symptoms) accuracy of a sars-cov2 PCR test & is it possible to generate a false positive if you simply run enough cycles?" the billionaire wrote on Friday, adding in a Saturday tweet that "Lab I just spoke to said cov2 PCR detection (N1 & N3 genes) below 30 cycles is reliable & above 40 cycles is not."

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstien told reporters on Friday that Musk had had no contact with the crew of the SpaceX "Resilience" Dragon manned mission to the International Space Station (ISS) that is expected to take four astronauts into orbit on Sunday.