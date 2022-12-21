Elon Musk Says He Will Step Down as Twitter CEO After Finding Replacement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he will step down as Twitter CEO as soon as he finds "someone foolish enough" to replace him, following a recent Twitter poll.

On Sunday, Musk posted a poll asking Twitter users whether he should step down as the social media platform's chief executive. The poll closed on Monday morning after 12 hours of voting, with over 17.5 million users having participated in it. Around 57.5% of users voted in favor of Musk's resignation, with just 42.5% voting against it.

"I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams," Musk replied to his Twitter poll.

Earlier on Tuesday, CNBC reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Musk is actively looking for a new Twitter CEO.

In late October, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 with its headquarters located in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.

Musk has said that a special council "with widely diverse viewpoints" would be set up to moderate the platform.

Before posting the Sunday poll on his potential stepping down as head of Twitter, Musk tweeted that, from now on, "there will be a vote for major policy changes" on the social media platform.