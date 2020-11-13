Elon Musk Says His 4 COVID-19 Tests Gave Opposite Results on Same Day

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has doubted the accuracy of coronavirus tests, saying that he tested positive twice and negative twice on the same day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has doubted the accuracy of coronavirus tests, saying that he tested positive twice and negative twice on the same day.

"Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive.

Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD [Becton, Dickinson and Company]," Musk tweeted late on Thursday.

He added that he had also taken several polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for coronavirus in separate labs and would get results in about 24 hours.

According to the entrepreneur, he has "symptoms of a typical cold."