Elon Musk Says Humankind Needs Antimatter-Powered Spacecraft to Reach Beyond Solar System

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The next crucial step for the humankind toward becoming an "interplanetary civilization" is to create antimatter-powered spacecraft that can travel at least beyond the moon and Mars, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Friday.

"Before going beyond the solar system we need to be able to go beyond the moon and Mars, which we can do with antimatter-powered spacecraft. This is the crucial next step to have an interplanetary civilization," Musk said via videoconferencing at Russia-hosted science clinic "New Knowledge.

"

The US billionaire pointed to history as showing how civilizations rise and fall and argued that in order for our civilization not to fall, we need to go multiplanetary and bid on antimatter for that.

Scientists say antimatter is composed of the so-called antiparticles which when colliding with particles of ordinary matter produce energy. In March, Musk admitted in a tweet the possibility of powering rockets with this energy.