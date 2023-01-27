UrduPoint.com

Elon Musk Says Met With House Leaders McCarthy, Jeffries to Discuss Fairness on Twitter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Twitter CEO Elon Musk said he met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries to discuss ensuring Twitter is fair to both major political parties in the United States.

"Just met with (McCarthy and Jeffries) to discuss ensuring that this platform is fair to both parties," Musk said via Twitter on Thursday.

Musk acquired Twitter in a multibillion-dollar acquisition deal last year, vowing to bolster the platform's free speech policy and make it a more reliable source of information.

Some Democrats have criticized Musk's ownership of Twitter, pointing toward ties to foreign investors from countries such as Saudi Arabia. Democrats have also called on Musk to address a purported rise in so-called hate speech on the platform - a claim that Musk has denied.

However, recently released "Twitter Files" based on internal company information have revealed extensive interaction between Twitter and US government officials to censor certain news stories and boost military psychological operations accounts.

