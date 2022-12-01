Elon Musk Says Neuralink to Begin Human Trials in About Six Months

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2022) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Wednesday his neural interface technology company Neuralink is expecting to begin human clinical trials in six months.

"In about six months, we should have our first Neuralink in humans," Musk said during the company's event in California.

Most of Neuralink's paperwork has been submitted to the US food and Drug Administration, he added.

Neuralink focuses on the creation of the first two human applications: one that will restore vision and another one that will enable the movement of muscles in people who cannot do so.

"Even if someone has never had vision, ever, like they were born blind, we believe we can still restore vision," Musk said.

According to him, the overarching goal of Neuralink is to ultimately create a whole brain interface. It would be a generalized input and output device that could interface with every aspect of the brain.

In the short term, it should be able to interface with any given section of the brain and solve a number of things that cause debilitating issues for people.

Neuralink's experimental monkey was displayed during the presentation. The monkey has had the Neuralink chip in the brain for about half a year and has not developed any side effects, Musk said.

The entrepreneur also used the presentation to announce that Neuralink is hiring - not only people who are educated in biology.

"If you have expertise in creating advanced devices, your capabilities would be of great use in solving these important problems," he said.

On May 4, Neuralink's biggest competitor Synchron announced the start of its first human clinical trials in the United States, dubbed the COMMAND study. The first COMMAND patient was enrolled in clinical trials at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. The company aims to help people with severe paralysis.