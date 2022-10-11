Elon Musk Says Only Spoke to Putin Only Once 18 Months Ago, Discussed Space

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he has only spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin once approximately 18 months ago amid reports he spoke with Putin prior to publishing a Twitter poll proposing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Tuesday that he has only spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin once approximately 18 months ago amid reports he spoke with Putin prior to publishing a Twitter poll proposing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

"No, it is not (true). I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago.

The subject matter was space," Musk said when asked about the reports via social media.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that Musk spoke with Putin prior to publishing a Twitter poll proposing a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. The proposed peace plan included guarantees of water supply to Crimea, as well as organizing UN-monitored referenda in regions seeking to join the Russian Federation. Musk was criticized and derided by senior Ukrainian officials for proposing the peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.