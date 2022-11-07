Elon Musk Says Recommends Voting for Republicans in US Midterm Elections

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 09:09 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Twitter chief Elon Musk recommends voting for Republican congressional candidates in the November 8 midterm elections in the United States, the billionaire entrepreneur said on Monday.

"To independent-minded voters: shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," Musk said via social media.

On Tuesday, the US will hold midterm elections to determine control of both chambers of Congress. Republicans are slated to win a majority of seats in the House, while control of the Senate remains a toss-up.

Like predecessors Donald Trump and Barack Obama, Joe Biden was elected to office with his party controlling both the House and Senate. Trump and Obama lost control of a chamber in their first midterms.

"Hardcore" Democrats and Republicans are unlikely to vote for the other party, prompting Musk to make the plea to independent voters in particular, the entrepreneur said. Independent voters are the group who "actually" decide election outcomes, Musk added.

